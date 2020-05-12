WellSpan executives take salary cuts

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health announced that its CEO and executive team will take salary cuts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All hospital systems are suffering financially right now because elective procedures aren’t being done.

“COVID-19 is more than just a public health crisis; it’s also a financial crisis for millions of Americans,” said Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N., president and CEO, WellSpan Health. “As central Pennsylvania’s largest private employer, we know our team members are not immune from the financial impacts of this pandemic. Our executive team is doing its part to support our organization and our 20,000 team members during this trying time. We are in this together, and we’ll get through this together.”

WellSpan’s CEO, Roxanna Gapstur is taking a 25% pay cut for the next three months, and others on the WellSpan executive team will take temporary 10% pay cuts.

