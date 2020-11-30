WellSpan Health appoints new Senior Vice President and CFO

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health announced Laura Buczkowski as the new senior vice president and chief financial officer for the health system beginning on Monday, Nov. 30.

Buczkowski previously served as CFO of the Atlantic Group of Bon Secours Mercy Health in Cincinnati, Ohio, where she developed and executed system-wide financial, strategic, and operational initiatives for the nonprofit Catholic health system.

In her new role with WellSpan Health, Buczkowski will manage the health system’s financial resources and enact plans that align with WellSpan’s mission of being a trusted partner within local Pa. communities.

“With the growth of WellSpan over recent years, the reputation of this leadership team and organization has also grown quickly and I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues to maintain and strengthen our fiscal positioning in the years to come,” Buczkowski said.

Buczkowski’s new position with WellSpan comes after current senior vice president and CFO Mike O’Connor announced his plan to retire in mid-December.