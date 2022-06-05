YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Wellspan Health celebrated cancer survivors and a big milestone of its robotic surgery system at PeoplesBank Park on Sunday.

Da Vinci is a robotic tool used by doctors in surgery. They have used it in 10,000 procedures since introducing it back in 2008.

Get the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and politics from the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign-up today!

People attending today’s York Revolution game got a chance to play doctor and use the robot.

“This technology offers us the ability to provide minimally invasive surgery and also shorten hospital stays, lower risks of infections, and get you to return to life sooner,” Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Woman and Children Carlos Roberts said.

WellSpan hopes people got to see the technology that is in operating rooms and maybe inspired some to become doctors.

