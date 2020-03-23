WellSpan Health confirms hospital worker tests positive for COVID-19

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health has confirmed that a worker at WellSpan York Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19.

WellSpan says the worker was immediately placed on leave to prevent further exposure to patients and staff. It is currently unknown how they contracted the virus.

Hospital officials have since notified employees who may have been in contact with the coronavirus-positive worker. The hospital is also contacting any patient who may have had contact with this worker to notify them of the positive result and recommend they be alert for COVID-19 symptoms – fever and cough, fever and shortness of breath, or a combination of all three.

“We are now seeing the spread of COVID-19 throughout our communities,” said Roxanna Gapstur, president and CEO of WellSpan Health, in a release. “WellSpan stands as a prepared and trusted partner for our communities as we combat this new disease. But we cannot fight this enemy alone. We need everyone – our staff, our patients, our friends, and our neighbors – to help stop the spread. If you’re sick, stay home. It can save lives.”

WellSpan Health says it will continue to follow the CDC’s guideline and the state Health Department as it responds to the coronavirus pandemic.