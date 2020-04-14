WellSpan Health joins 100 Million Mask Challenge

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health announced they are joining a nationwide effort to collect masks to help protect those working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WellSpan Health is joining the 100 Million Mask Challenge in hopes of keeping the healthcare heroes safe.

The initiative is happening throughout the country and is calling on manufacturers, businesses, and individuals to produce personal protective equipment on a large scale. In some parts of the nation, the supply of masks has not met the demand that healthcare workers are facing.

“As we prepare for the expected increase in COVID-19 patients in our community and hospitals, the safety of our caregivers is critically important,” said Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N., president and CEO of WellSpan Health. “That’s why WellSpan Health is joining the American Hospital Association’s 100 Million Mask Challenge. We’re asking our friends, neighbors, and community partners to come together to help us meet this challenge.”

Wellspan has set up a number of mask donation sites across the area, where they will be accepting masks Monday through Friday.

Individuals interested in making or donating masks should visit WellSpan.org/COVID19Help to download the approved pattern or call the Coronavirus Information Hotline at 1-855-851-3641 and select option 4.

WellSpan has opened mask donation sites across southcentral Pennsylvania. Donations will be accepted Monday through Friday at the following locations: