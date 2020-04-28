WellSpan Health, Mennonite Disaster Services partner to meet the 100 Million Mask Challenge

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health and Mennonite Disaster Services announced they are joining forces to meet the 100 Million Mask Challenge, an initiative launched by the American Hospital Association to help meet the growing demand for masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“WellSpan Health is pleased to partner with Mennonite Disaster Services,” said Jim Shenk, Director of Development at WellSpan Health. “When MDS heard that we had a need, they reached out to see how they could best help us. This is in addition to a large effort by MDS and the Plain Community that has been providing masks to WellSpan.”

WellSpan is providing the funding for material for this new initiative to make an additional 50,000 masks and volunteers from Mennonite Disaster Services, with assistance from Goods Stores, are packaging the kits of pre-cut material to be used. Each kit has enough material and instructions for sewing 50 masks.

Kits can be picked up at any of WellSpan’s donation sites. Sewers are asked to return the completed masks to the same donation site. There is no need to call ahead or reserve a kit.

The 100 Million Mask Challenge is a nationwide effort calling on manufacturers, the business community and individuals across the country to coordinate efforts to rapidly produce needed PPE on a large scale for the nation’s health care heroes. The current supply of masks in some parts of the country has not been able to keep up with the demand.

Individuals interested in making or donating masks should visit WellSpan.org/COVID19Help to download the approved pattern or call the Coronavirus Information Hotline at 1-855-851-3641 and select option 4.

WellSpan has opened donation sites across southcentral Pennsylvania. Mask kits can be picked up and donations accepted Monday through Friday at the following locations:

Chambersburg: 1660 Orchard Drive, Chambersburg; open 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

1660 Orchard Drive, Chambersburg; open 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Gettysburg : 450 S. Washington St., Gettysburg; open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

: 450 S. Washington St., Gettysburg; open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Hanover : WellSpan Health and Surgery Center, 1227 Baltimore St., Hanover; open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

: WellSpan Health and Surgery Center, 1227 Baltimore St., Hanover; open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. York : 601 Memory Lane, York; open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

: 601 Memory Lane, York; open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Ephrata : 501 Alexander Drive, Ephrata; open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: 501 Alexander Drive, Ephrata; open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lebanon: WellSpan Internal Medicine, 717 S. 8th St., Lebanon; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information about the Mennonite Disaster Services-led mask making project, please call 717-823-0952.

For more information on the 100 Million Mask Challenge, visit 100millionmasks.org.