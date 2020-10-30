WellSpan Health offers drive-up flu clinic at Pa. locations

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Getting a flu shot this season doesn’t necessarily mean Pennsylvanians have to go to the doctor’s office or pharmacy. WellSpan Health is offering drive-up flu clinics throughout the Midstate.

In York, Pa., residents were able to drive up and get a drive-thru flu shot outside of WellSpan Family Practice on North George Street on Thursday afternoon.

WellSpan wants to give people the opportunity to stay in their vehicles and avoid as much contact and indoor spaces as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is just one additional way where we’re decreasing the risk to our patients while still providing the best care that we can for them,” Dr. John Kenan of WellSpan Family Medicine-Hayshire said.

Patients who are interested in receiving a drive-up flu vaccine should call a Wellspan location to schedule a parking lot visit.

TOP STORIES