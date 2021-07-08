WellSpan Health to reward team nearly $700 for COVID-19 services

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health will grant nearly $700 after-tax to most team members in recognition of their contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, WellSpan Health announced team members will receive the funds later in July as part of the “Working as One” system award.

“We are deeply grateful to our 20,000 team members for their sacrifice and selfless service to our communities throughout the past year,” said Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N., president and CEO of WellSpan Health.

During the pandemic, WellSpan also provided mental health support to more than 6,000 team members and offered other financial programs like financial assistance for new, and often more expensive, dependent care options when daycares closed.

“Our mission starts with the words ‘Working as One’ – and that is exactly what we have done over the past year,” said Bob Batory, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for WellSpan. “The pandemic has been both a test of and a testament to our culture, and as a result, this organization is now stronger and better positioned to deliver on our mission of providing care for all.”