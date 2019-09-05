YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – WellSpan patients experiencing measles symptoms or concerned about possible exposure should call a hotline instead of visiting a care facility, the healthcare provider said.

WellSpan said using the hotline would reduce the risk of spreading measles in the wake of a confirmed positive case in the area.

A person who was treated at two WellSpan facilities in York between Aug. 26 and 29 was found to have measles. That person also was at a Fuddrucker’s restaurant in York on Aug. 22 and attended a performance at Hershey Theatre on Aug. 23.

No new cases of measles have been identified from exposure to the original confirmed case, a WellSpan spokesman said in a news release.

The WellSpan Measles Exposure Hotline number is 1-855-851-3641. The hotline is staffed seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Individuals who believe they may have been exposed, are experiencing symptoms, and are not WellSpan patients are encouraged to contact the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s toll-free hotline at 1-877-PA-HEALTH.

Health officials say people who have received the measles, mumps and rubella vaccination series should be safe from exposure. However, anyone who was inside impacted locations during times announced by the Health Department last week may have been exposed.

Officials said measles is transmitted by air, and the infection risk vanishes two hours after a patient leaves a building.