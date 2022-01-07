WellSpan to open new COVID-19 testing site at education center in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — In response to the increased COVID-19 testing demand in York County, WellSpan will open an additional test collection site at the WellSpan Education Center on Jan. 8.

The new testing location will operate as a drive-up/no appointment test collection site for patients seeking a COVID-19 test. It will be open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and then Saturday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For additional information on the new location or on one of the other test collection sites, visit the WellSpan website by clicking here.