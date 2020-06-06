WellSpan York Hospital celebrates 100 coronavirus patient discharges

Martha Carbajal spent more than a month in the hospital with COVID-19. (Image: WellSpan Health)

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan York Hospital says it has discharged its 100th patient who recovered from coronavirus.

Martha Carbajal of Adams County was admitted to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital in late April and was eventually flown to York Hospital where she spent two weeks on a breathing ventilator.

“It was very, very hard,” she explained. “But it’s the first time I’ve been sick because all of my life I’ve been very healthy.”

Carbajal says she doesn’t remember her time on a ventilator and that she had never been seriously ill before.

“When she started going downhill and had to go on a ventilator, we never lost hope,” her daughter Jannie explained. “I knew she was strong and that she was going to make it. But it was hard. It was really hard.”

Due to visiting restrictions, Carabajal went 30 days without seeing her daughter, although the two communicated through Zoom. The hospital says the two shared an embrace when she was released.

“All the nurses here are very, very good persons,” Carbajal said. “They are like angels. They care for every people with love.”