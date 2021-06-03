WellSpan York offers new service for COVID ‘long-haulers’

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health announced on Thursday that there’s a new option for those struggling with COVID-19 “long-haul” symptoms.

The service called WellSpan COVID Care is a virtual, multidisciplinary program that aims to help those who are still feeling the effects of COVID-19 such as problems concentrating, persistent headaches, loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath, coughing, fatigue and heart palpitations.

“We want to provide a coordinated approach that will help us understand and provide effective treatment for these patients who are experiencing persistent effects of COVID-19,” WellSpan Health Dr. Luminita Tudor said.

Most of the care will be delivered virtually, through video visits however some patients may also be eligible for in-person care at WellSpan Health’s offices in York.

Patients can be referred to the program by their primary care physician or seek out care on their own if they are still experiencing symptoms six to eight weeks after their diagnosis. Self-referring patients can call 717-851-1543 or visit WellSpan Health’s website to schedule an appointment or learn more information.