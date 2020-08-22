WellSpan York tightening restrictions for visitors

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan is tightening restrictions for visitors at it’s York hospital location.

Almost all visitors are now banned; there are exceptions for newborns, pediatrics, NICU, and end of life patients.

WellSpan says it’s because of an increase in “community spread” Covid-19 cases in York and those can’t be traced back to a known infection source.

A spokesperson for WellSpan says the changes were implemented at 7 a.m. and only in York. WellSpan also issued the following statement:

“At all times WellSpan York Hospital puts the safety of our patients and staff as top priority. We continue to see positive cases in our community and these temporary changes to our visitation policy at WellSpan York Hospital have been made to ensure our patients have a safe environment to receive the care they need, and our staff have a safe working environment. We are committed to ensuring our patients remain connected to their family, friends and loved ones during this challenging time. Our response to this pandemic involves everyone in our community and in our facilities doing their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing, hand washing and face coverings continue to be important steps in that effort.“