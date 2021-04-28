West Manchester Police provide update on 2013 John Doe homicide

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — West Manchester Township Police say they have learned more information about an unidentified murder victim from 2013.

Police were able to produce composite photos based on DNA from the skeletal remains that were first discovered at Haviland and Loucks roads.

The picture on the right shows what the victim may have looked like with his prior injuries that healed before his death. The left shows what he may have looked like without said injuries.

Anyone with questions or information on this victim or the crime is encouraged to contact West Manchester Township Police at 717-792-9514.