West Manchester Township district court temporarily closed due to COVID outbreak

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — In addition to a York County court employee testing positive for COVID-19, the court administration also announced a magisterial district court in West Manchester Township will remain closed due to a coronavirus outbreak.

An employee at the district court building tested positive late last month.

Since then, several others who work at the facility on East Berlin Road have tested positive, as well.

Due to the COVID-19 surge in the Midstate, many employees continue to wait for their results.

The office will remain closed until further notice, and neighboring courts will handle time-sensitive cases.