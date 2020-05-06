Live Now
West Manchester Township offices resume public walk-in hours

York
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — West Manchester Township announced its offices have public walk-in hours.

They say individuals must be wearing a mask or face cover when entering the building. 

In order to ensure the safety of the general public, and staff, they are limiting the amount of individuals allowed in building at one time. 

West Manchester Township says you may be asked to wait outside of the building until another individual leaves. 

Regular office hours are weekdays, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. 

