WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — After numerous requests from the community, the West Manchester Township Police Department has created a special needs registry.

The registry is a voluntary service that assists police in obtaining important information on residents that have special needs in the event of an emergency situation or police interaction. Police say this will help decrease confusion during tense situations along with lowering safety risks for both responders and residents.

You can find the registry through the link here.