West Manchester Twp. crash leads to death of 54-year-old woman

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 54-year-old woman is dead after a car crash late Tuesday night in West Manchester Township, York County.

York County Coroner Pamela Gay said in a report the office was dispatched to the 1000 block of South Salem Church Road in West Manchester Twp. for a reported fatality.

Preliminary investigations show the woman lost control of her vehicle, and impacted several trees in the area. She was pronounced dead on the scene around 11:17 p.m. There are no other vehicles or people involved with this crash.

The name of the woman won’t be released until the family is notified.

Gay says there will be no autopsy, but a routine toxicology will be obtained.