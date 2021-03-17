West Manchester Twp Police announce plans to buy body cameras

WEST MANCHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, the West Manchester Township Police Department in York County announced plans to purchase body cameras for officers in the field.

With the help of grant funding from the Pa. Commission on Crime and Delinquency, West Manchester Township will be able to acquire 26 body cameras for its department. The cameras will be distributed to their patrol, detective division and School Resource Officers at the West York School District.

“The department will be implementing this equipment with policies and practices that are consistent with the Department of Justice standards and in cooperation with federal assistance and training,” West Manchester Township Police said in a release.

The body cameras are manufactured by Watchguard video systems, the same system used for in-car cameras already installed in the department’s patrol vehicles.