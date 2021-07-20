West Nile Virus found in mosquitoes in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has reported that samples collected from mosquitoes in York County have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

The York County Mosquito Surveillance Program found the mosquitoes in West Manchester Township on July 7 and Carroll Township on July 9 tested positive. Further testing is being done in each municipality in coordination with the Pa. Department of Environmental Protection.

Residents are urged to check their homes and remove things like standing or stagnant water, artificial containers, tires, buckets, and tarps as these can all hold water and allow mosquitoes to reproduce at an alarming rate.

Anyone with any concerns regarding mosquitos can visit the state’s West Nile Virus website. For more information on West Nile Virus and its effects, contact the Pennsylvania Department of Health at 1-877-PA-Health.