West Nile Virus mosquito sample collected in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Vector Management reports finding a mosquito sample that tested positive for West Nile Virus.

A sample collected by the York County Mosquito Surveillance Program Jul. 29 in Springettsbury Township has tested positive. Additional mosquito surveillance, sampling, and larval control are being performed.

Mosquito surveillance in York County shows that the most common mosquito species in residential areas come from containers left behind by humans such as bottle caps, buckets, tarps, and swimming pools. They say one bucket or tire in someone’s backyard can produce hundreds to thousands of mosquitoes in a year.

The department of environmental protection recommends residents be proactive by inspecting their yards and reduce yard clutter or purchase mosquito control and repellent products.

For information about West Nile Virus and Zika Virus symptoms in humans, contact the Pennsylvania Department of Health at 1-877-PA-Health.