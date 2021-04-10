West Shore Wildlife Center sees boom in baby animals

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — This spring has been very busy for a wildlife center in York County seeing a large increase in baby animals that are in need of care.

The West Shore Wildlife Center has recently received dozens of rabbits and possums that are being fed and receiving medical treatment if needed

The wildlife center expects to see more raccoons, foxs and birds as we head into the

summer season.

“This is our busy baby season and it is the spring and all the animals are having babies. Ofcourse when there are babies they get into trouble and that’s where we come in and rehab them,” Emily Darrigan said.

Emily says after the animals are treated they are released back into the wild.