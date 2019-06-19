West York Area School District passes Lunch and Learn program

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – After a lively debate among West York Area School District board directors, the Lunch and Learn program at West York High School narrowly passed 5-4.

The idea is for students to have 80 minutes for lunch and other school-related activities.

“We really identify the need here to build community — initially — among students and also between teachers and students,” high school principal Carrie Jones said.

Many parents are worried that 80 minutes of free time will lead to problems. More than 500 parents signed a petition begging the school to vote no on the proposal.

“There was enough pushback from the community, from the parents, from the people who are going to be affected by it daily,” said Ruth Fletcher, the parent of a senior.

The board directors were split down the middle.

“Our country was built on the fact that our founding fathers wanted a change. We fought a Civil War over the fact that we wanted a change,” said George Margetas, a board director.

Others worry how the program could impact student-athletes.

“Students are not getting all of their academic needs met nor are they getting all of the academic classes they like,” said Jeanne Herman, board director vice president.

Jones said around 30 staff members will be there to keep it an A+ academic atmosphere.