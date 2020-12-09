West York bank robbery suspect taken into custody

York

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The West Borough Police Department responded to a bank robbery Wednesday morning, which took place at the M&T Bank at 1401 W. Market St. in West York.

Within an hour, a suspect was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC27 for the latest.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss