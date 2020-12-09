West York bank robbery suspect taken into custody

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The West Borough Police Department responded to a bank robbery Wednesday morning, which took place at the M&T Bank at 1401 W. Market St. in West York.
Within an hour, a suspect was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.
This is a developing story. Stay with ABC27 for the latest.
