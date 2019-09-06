West York brings back homecoming bonfire

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – West York Area School District is bringing back an age-old favorite, the homecoming bonfire.

The district is looking to bring back the tradition after a brief hiatus to rekindle the tradition and spark up some fiery school spirit.

The fire will be held after the homecoming parade which begins at 6:00 p.m. on the High School band parking lot and end on the Middle School front parking lot.

The bonfire begins at 7:00 p.m. near the “duck pond” between the High School and Middle School with food trucks nearby.

