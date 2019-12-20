West York community steps up to help fire victims

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Just days before Christmas, a West York family has lost everything in a house fire, but their community wasted no time in helping them.

Kevin Buchmyer believes the fire started from the stove; a piece of the gas line apparently cracked. The fire caused $200,000 in damage.

“It was tragic watching my house burn and there was nothing I could do about it,” Buchmyer said. “The fire was coming out all the windows. The firefighters were kicking out all the windows. They were cutting holes in the roof and flames were shooting out. The whole roof was on fire.”

Buchmyer is close to the family who lived in his house: a couple and their young son.

“They completely lost everything they owned,” he said. “Everything they had was in that apartment.”

Buchmyer and the borough asked for donations, and they came quickly: toys, gift cards, and much-needed clothing.

“The little boy ran outside. He had a T-shirt and no shoes,” he said.

It broke my heart knowing the little boy didn’t even have shoes,” Walmart manager Jenna Trotta said.

Trotta heard the news Friday morning.

“We pulled it up on Facebook and I said give me the sizes and ages of the boy,” she said.

Employees got to shopping with no hesitation.

“At the end of the day, Walmart is the biggest pillar in the community, and us being able to help is really special,” Trotta said.

Along with Christmas gifts for the young boy, Walmart will also give his parents gift cards for items to use when they find a new home.

If you’d like to donate, you can drop items off this weekend at the West York Reliance Fire Company.