West York football coach to also aid in security

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Schools often look to football coaches to lead students to victory; it is rare that they also ask them to protect students.

West York High School is looking to do just that by assigning Football Coach Ivan Quinones jointly as a security officer. This allows him to carry a gun when necessary.

Coach Quinones is in his first season as the football coach for West York after spending 13 years coaching for Dallastown. This isn’t new to him.

Quinones also worked in law enforcement for 30 years.

“This is one of the first times it’s this combination,” said Quinones.

In the midst of the seriousness that the additional job title will entail, the students added a little humor the situation.

“I had a conversation with my team, explain to them my role here; their biggest question was do we call you coach or Mr. Q?” Quinones said.

He won’t be armed during practice, but during the school day, Quinones will wear a badge and gun while working as the coordinator for safety and security.

Quinones says “We’ve seen the situations that have occurred nationwide, and we understand that mitigating that threat as quickly as possible is key to saving lives.”

Superintendent Todd Davies said that Quinones is the “exact kind of person that we want in West York to lead the security.”

“We were delighted he was interested in the position,” Davies added.

Administrators and safety coordinators weren’t allowed to carry guns until a recent change to Pennsylvania law.

Quinones will soon be the second person able to carry a gun in west york high school. The school’s resource officer is also armed.