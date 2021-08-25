West York man arrested for allegedly masturbating at school bus stop

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A West York man was arrested after a social media post found him allegedly masturbating at a Monroe Street school bus stop on Monday.

The West York Borough Police Department says 57-year-old John Mckeiver was apprehended and charged with Indecent Exposure, Open Lewdness and one other charge.

Police say they used the social media post along with witness statements to arrest Mckeiver.

Bail was set at $5,000.00 and a Preliminary Hearing is scheduled for September 9, 2021.

In an online post, the department wrote, “We want to assure the public that we take any threat against a child as a top priority, and will act with lightning speed to ensure the safety of our youth and hold those endangering them accountable under the law.”

More details are expected to follow.

