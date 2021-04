YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday evening, the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force and York County Drug Task Force arrested Ronald Boyd, Jr. He was wanted for the Feb. 14 deadly shooting of Angel Perez.

On Feb. 16, West York Borough Police Department issued a warrant for Boyd after Perez was shot at a restaurant on West Market Street in York.

Boyd was interested by WYBPD and is is awaiting preliminary arraignment.