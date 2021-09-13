West York Police Borough investigate Saturday morning shooting at bar

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — West York police officers are investigating a shooting that took place early morning Saturday, Sept. 11.

The Other Place bar was the setting for the shooting.

One man was injured and taken to York Hospital, according to the Sept, 13 police report.

The incident is under active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the West York Borough Police Department at 717-854-1975.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.