West York Police continue to investigate deadly shooting on West Market Street

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, police in York County continue to investigate a deadly shooting that occurred on Feb. 14.

West York Police say around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning, 30-year-old Angel Perez II was shot several times at close range at an after-hours party at a restaurant on West Market Street in West York.

They say the shooter had help, but everyone left after the incident happened.

“We believe the individual who was the victim, in this case, was targeted, so we don’t believe that there’s a general risk to the public. However, I’ll reiterate, this was a cold-blooded murder committed by some really bad people,” West York Borough Police Chief Matthew Millsaps said.

Sunday’s shooting was the first homicide in West York in over a year.