West York police investigate early morning shooting incident

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The West York Borough Police Department officers investigate an early Saturday morning shooting incident. Adjacent to the York Fuel Stop, gunfire struck a vehicle at least 16 times.

According to the police report, there are no reported injuries from the shooting at this time.

The police department is following up with the incident. They ask that anyone with information is asked to contact West York Police at 717-854-1975.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.