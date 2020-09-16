West York police investigate shooting near West King and Dewey streets

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — West York Borough police are investigating after a man was shot Tuesday night.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near West King and Dewey streets around 10:21 p.m. There they determined that several shots were fired by a pistol in addition to finding to a 22-year-old man who was shot.

He was taken to York Hospital for his injuries, which were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Police say a preliminary investigation suggests that this shooting was the result of an altercation that began earlier in the parking lot of the Fuel Stop located in the 1100 block of West Market Street.

Police ask that anyone with information contact the West York Borough Police Department at (717) 854-1975.

