West York police looking to identify rape suspect

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — West York Borough police are asking for public assistance in identifying a suspect of a rape case currently under investigation.

Police say around 6 a.m. Thursday, a woman awoke to a man in her home. Armed with a knife, the man allegedly threatened the woman and raped her.

She was later treated by forensic nurses at York Hospital.

After initial investigations, police determined the man attempted to enter at least one other home in West York about a half-hour before breaking into the victim’s home. Police say that the resident was able to chase him away, however.

Police believe the suspect targeted the residences, but neither of the homes’ occupants knew him.

The man has been described as a Hispanic male in his early 20s to mid-30s, possibly with facial stubble. He was wearing a bright orange hooded sweatshirt with wording that contains the word “York” in it, and was last seen walking east into York City on West Princess Street from Richland Avenue, police say.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact West York Police at (717) 854-1975.