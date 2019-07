WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – It was a hot day for outdoor work, but that didn’t stop a West York police officer from going above and beyond the call of duty on Thursday.

Officer Wilson saw a woman mowing her lawn and decided to give her a hand. Wilson turned around her patrol car and stopped at the woman’s home, then finished up the job behind the mower.

West York resident Ryan Brunner saw Wilson’s good deed and posted a video to Facebook.