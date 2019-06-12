West York School District holds meeting about proposed "Lunch and Learn" program

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - The West York School District held a public meeting about a proposed lunch program that many parents are against.

The Lunch and Learn program would be a free 80-minute period for high school students. Students can eat lunch, participate in clubs or academic enhancement, or just hang out.

More than 600 parents signed a petition voicing concerns about safety, a lack of structure, and more.

The school board is divided over whether to support the program or not.

The principal of the high school is the one spearheading the idea.

The board will vote on the program next Tuesday.