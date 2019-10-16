West York School District to renovate and raise salaries

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – West York School District will be moving its administrative offices to a renovated complex in West Manchester Township.

The move will be in a building once used to print newspapers and leased by West York, itself. The school district will now be able to now have all administrative offices under the same roof.

Tuesday night, the district also approved a raise for teachers. The total looks to cost them $2 million over the next three years but they don’t anticipate a tax increase to cover the cost of the raises or the new building.