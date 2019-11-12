West York students host Veterans Appreciation Night

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s usually the adults who put together ceremonies to honor the brave men and women of our military but Monday night at West York Area Middle School, the students were in charge.

“We need to appreciate people that have done stuff for us and not just always be worried about ourselves,” said eighth-grade student council president, A’shyia Smith. “It feels really good, it feels good giving back to people that have done stuff for me.”

The students put together the Veteran’s Appreciation Night themselves, making food, the flyers, and even sent out the invitations to veterans.

“I think it’s important because they helped protect our country from the people who are trying to hurt us,” said sixth-grader, Ryan Kane, whose own family has several veterans.

Through songs, heartfelt thank you’s, even special awards for each veteran, appreciation was in the air.

“It was great, it was super, made me cry,” said Marine Corps. veteran, Richard Helfrich. “I think they appreciate us a lot more today, that’s the way I feel, I think we get more appreciation than we ever did to be honest with you.”

It’s an appreciation for a brother and sisterhood these vets say they’ll never lose.

“They always hear us giving each other a hard time, it’s just friendly stuff and we actually care about each other, we always have each other’s back and that’s the biggest thing,” said fellow Marine, Lew Bievenour.