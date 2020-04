WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — West York Mayor Bruce Vick has ordered a curfew to be placed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A daytime curfew will be placed from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for all school-aged students. A curfew for adults will be in place from 10:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m., which excludes those who work in life-sustaining businesses.

