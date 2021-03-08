West York’s Bravo supermarket begins first full week of operation

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Midstate supermarket is beginning its first full week of operations. The Bravo Supermarket is located where a Giant used to be in West York.

There’s also a Bravo in Lancaster.

The supermarket is a New York-based company, but each store is owned independently.

The coronavirus pandemic delayed the opening of the West York location, originally scheduled for last summer.

“People were asking constantly during construction ‘when are you guys opening? we really want a grocery store around here. it’s much needed.’ and they’re really happy,” Genesis Marquez, owner of the West York location, said.

Marquez says while Bravo specializes in Hispanic foods, it has products that appeal to the entire community.