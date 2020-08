YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — An historic property in Downtown York is getting new tenants.

The Western Maryland Railroad Freight Station on North George Street dates back to 1896. Next week, it will become the new home for the farm and lands trust of York County which oversees the Heritage Rail Trail.

The freight station was last used decades ago to transfer grain to and from trains. Renovations began 9 years ago with crews restoring and preserving as much as they could.