When will Mount Rose road construction be complete? Depends which project you mean

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Construction along Mount Rose Avenue/Route 124 near 1-83 is nothing new. In fact, it’s a half-decade old. But PennDOT is asking motorists to prepare for changes and delays related to a separate, smaller, project starting this week.

All the new roadwork is just west of I-83, from near the York City/Spring Garden Township line to just east of Brunk Lane, which, in turn, is just west of I-83.

The project includes drainage and ADA curb ramp improvements. Generally, during the day, two lanes will be open, and motorists can expect lane shifts. More significant work, such as paving — requiring lane closures — will take place at night.

The $1.1 million project is due to be complete in July? But as for the far more expensive new interchange, approved in 2015 and originally due to be completed in 2018?

PennDOT said in a statement: “The contractor has indicated a completion date of May 11, 2021. The schedule is determined by the contractor and their resources.”

How realistic is that completion date? Well, here’s the work that remains — again according to PennDOT, responding to an abc27 News inquiry: