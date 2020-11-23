YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — White Rose Leadership Institute is set to announce the return of Give Local York, a 24-hour fundraising event that’s held annually in York.
Over 300 nonprofit organizations serving York County are represented in the event.
The aim of Give Local York is to:
- Raise the level of knowledge about community benefit organizations in our county and highlight their positive impact on our well-being.
- Support the operating needs of community benefit organizations that serve York County.
- Grow the base of engaged donors in York – bringing new donors to our community benefit organizations.
- Spotlight the charitable trends in our community. Where are we giving? What are our community benefit organizations saying is vital and needed right now?
We will have a live stream of the event announcement at 10 AM today. Check back to this page to watch it live!
TOP STORIES
- Walmart Black Friday: See the deals that start this week
- Dog-sized lizards spreading in southeastern US
- White Rose Leadership Institute to announce 2021 Give Local York event
- Central Dauphin School District transitioning to full-remote learning starting Dec. 1
- Penn State Cancer “2020 Triumphs” Evening Show