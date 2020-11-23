White Rose Leadership Institute to announce 2021 Give Local York event

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — White Rose Leadership Institute is set to announce the return of Give Local York, a 24-hour fundraising event that’s held annually in York.

Over 300 nonprofit organizations serving York County are represented in the event.

The aim of Give Local York is to:

  • Raise the level of knowledge about community benefit organizations in our county and highlight their positive impact on our well-being.
  • Support the operating needs of community benefit organizations that serve York County.
  • Grow the base of engaged donors in York – bringing new donors to our community benefit organizations.
  • Spotlight the charitable trends in our community. Where are we giving? What are our community benefit organizations saying is vital and needed right now?

