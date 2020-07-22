White Rose Restaurant Group temporarily closes all locations

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — White Rose Restaurant Group says it’s temporarily closing its locations because of updated industry regulations.

It comes about a week after the state tightened restaurant restrictions again, in an effort to get COVID cases down.

All operations are on pause at White Rose Bar and Grill, Rockfish Public House, the Valencia Ballroom, and the White Rose at Bridgewater.

“We will use this time to regroup and plan to reopen as soon as regulations ease,” said COO Jeremiah Anderson.

The locations had previously been offering some take out and dine-in services.

The family-owned restaurant group will still offer drop off catering.

Last week, new restrictions went into effect that close bars and nightclubs that don’t serve food, limit indoor dining capacity to 25% and only allow alcohol sales to customers who order takeout or are eating a meal.

“White Rose Restaurant Group would like to thank all of you for your support during these difficult times,” the company said in a statement. “We, as restaurateurs and members of this strong community will persevere.”

Governor Tom Wolf said he understands many in the restaurant industry are struggling, but something has to be done to avoid a surge in coronavirus cases that could overwhelm the healthcare system.

