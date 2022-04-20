YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf is proposing to increase investments in personal care homes (PCHs).

On Wednesday, April 20, Acting Human Services Secretary Meg Snead visited Hunter Cottage in York.

PCHs are residences where older people or people with disabilities receive housing, food, and supervision. Snead said homes like Hunter Cottage allow people to stay in their communities while getting invaluable services.

“We all need help with care at some point in our lives whether it is with child care, care for aging parents or relatives, or long-term care for ourselves. Now is the time to invest in the caring infrastructure in Pennsylvania,” Snead said.

Many of the residents at these facilities have low incomes. So, the Governor is proposing increasing payments to PCHs to help cover costs.