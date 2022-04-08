YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration wants to help seniors and people with disabilities recover financially from the pandemic.

In York, Department of Aging Secretary Robbert Torres, and State Representative Carol-Hill Evans, talked about why they support Governor Wolf’s plan to use about $200 million in rescue money, for property tax and rent relief.

“For the average older adult, living on a fixed income, this extra help would be very meaningful, especially when you consider that we’re all paying much more for nearly everything these days,” Torres said.

“It’s not just staying in one’s own home that’s meaningful. it’s your neighborhood,” Rep. Hill Evans (D-York) said.

Governor Wolf said this program wouldn’t touch the state’s rainy day plans. Still, Republicans say they would rather save, and not spend, rescue money,