Wolf administration continues to recognize Recovery Month with visit to new center in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania officials visited a new recovery center in York to showcase the importance of local community support systems for those in recovery from substance use disorder as part of National Recovery Month.

Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jen Smith, the York/Adams Drug and Alcohol Commission, State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans (D – York) and those in recovery came together to visit The Recovery Advocacy Service Empowerment Project (RASE) of York’s new center.

“For the drug and alcohol community, September is a time of celebration by showing that with the right resources and support services, recovery is not only possible, it is probable,” Secretary Smith said. “Today’s event, highlighting The RASE Project’s new recovery center and the critical services they provide to the recovery community, is a symbol of hope for all individuals battling addiction and their loved ones.”

The RASE Project is an organization made up of staff and volunteers from the recovery community teaming up to help those struggling and in recovery. They provide advocacy services, recovery housing, peer-to-peer recovery services, specialist services, groups, positive substance-free social events and more.

National Recovery Month takes place in September to recognize improvements made in people’s lives as they go through recovery and show that anyone can do it.

This year’s theme is “Recovery is For Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community,” and serves as a reminder that no one is alone in their journey, no matter how different they can be. It also helps bring in a feeling of togetherness.

“This year’s recognition of National Recovery Month comes at a time when we are at an inflection point between grief and hope, as we saw a significant increase in overdose deaths in 2020 compared to other recent years,” Sec. Smith said. “We all must recommit to addressing the addiction crisis.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, overdose deaths have risen to levels the state hasn’t seen since 2017, with over 5,000 deaths. The year 2020 ranks as the second-deadliest year in the opioid epidemic in the state.

“For individuals living in recovery from substance use disorder, we understand that it is a lifetime journey, and we are incredibly proud of you,” DOH Deputy Secretary Ray Barishansky said. “You show that treatment works and recovery is possible and you provide hope to others. The Wolf Administration remains committed to providing a pathway for Pennsylvanians struggling with substance use disorder by ensuring everyone that needs access to treatment has it and undergoes the recovery process. This month, we encourage you to take advantage of the different National Recovery Month events taking place across Pennsylvania.”

