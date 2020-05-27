Woman arrested after body found in freezer

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A York Haven woman is in custody after skeletal remains were found stuffed in an old freezer at a Warrington Township property over a year ago.

Cynthia Black is charged with Abuse of a Corpse, Theft by Unlawful Taking, and Receiving Stolen Property.

According to a search warrant affidavit filed by state police, the body of Glenora Delahay was found Feb. 7, 2019, by two people inspecting the property and interested in buying it from the bank. The potential buyers told police they were looking around in an outbuilding when they discovered the remains wrapped in trash bags and under blankets in the white chest freezer.

Black is the granddaughter of Delahay.

Police searched property records last year and found the last known owner living in York Haven. Black told investigators she owned the freezer and “knew exactly when” it was unplugged, the court document states.

According to a police report, Black said she found Delahay dead in their Ardmore home in March of 2004. Black received financial compensation for the care of Delahay while living at the home. Black stated she carried the remains of Delahay to the basement and placed her in a freezer.

Black then said she transported the freezer to a new home in Dillsburg in 2007. Officials say the social security income from Delahay was used to pay the mortgage.

An arrest warrant was issued for Black on Tuesday. Black was taken into custody Wednesday morning and transported to York County Judicial Center for processing and arraignment.

