Woman arrested in connection with I-83 stabbing

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a woman who was connected to the stabbing of a 59-year-old woman on Interstate 83 in York County last week.

Danielle Snyder, 31, was charged with aggravated assault and other related charges, police said.

Police say around 11:45 p.m. a minor crash occurred near Exit 22 on I-83. Both vehicles were stopped on the shoulder when the two drivers made contact. The driver of a dark sedan described as a white female in her late 20s or early 30s with reddish-brown hair stabbed the victim multiple times.

The victim, a 59-year-old woman of Red Lion, was then transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident contact PSP-York, 717-428-1011.