Woman charged in connection with 2019 York County overdose death

LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Charges were filed on Jan. 15 against a Marietta woman in connection with the Aug. 8, 2019, overdose of 23-year-old Tracy Beck in Lower Windsor Township, according to Lower Windsor Township Police.

On Thursday Samantha Criswell, 30, was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge John Fishel via video on the charges of drug delivery resulting in death, manufacture, delivery or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver, endangering the welfare of a child, and involuntary manslaughter.

Criswell was recommitted to York County Prison on a $75,000 bail.

The Lower Windsor Police Department, York County Detective Unit, and York County District Attorney’s office investigated the circumstances of Beck’s overdose for 16 months before turning the case over to Officer Vitko who filed these charges at MDJ Fishel’s office.